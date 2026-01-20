Edit Profile
    Aries Horoscope Today for January 20, 2026: Do not blindly invest in the stock market today

    Aries Daily Horoscope Today: Businessmen will succeed in clearing fund-related issues.

    Published on: Jan 20, 2026 4:00 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Continue your disciplined life

    Keep the love affair productive today. Consider new challenges at the workplace to provide your professional mettle. Prosperity also exists today.

    Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    A new love life is the highlight of the day. Prove your potential at the office, as you’ll receive opportunities. While financially you are good, no major illness will trouble you.

    Aries Love Horoscope Today

    The love affair will have tremors today. The second part of the day will see the interference of a third person. This will create issues in your life. You must be ready to discuss it with your lover today. Some love affairs will also see a breakup today. Single females may receive a proposal today. The second part of the day is good to discuss the love affair with the parents. You may also maintain a good relationship with the ex-lover. However, this may create trouble in the relationship if not unchecked.

    Aries Career Horoscope Today

    Keep a watch on the activities of the team members. There can be trouble related to egos if you are working on a team project. Some new responsibilities will come in. Those who handle machines may require brushing up on their technical skills. IT, healthcare, aviation, banking, finance, textile, logistics, and advertising professionals will have new opportunities to augment their technical skills. You may also update the resume on a job portal if you are keen to change jobs.

    Aries Money Horoscope Today

    Prosperity will come in today. This will help you meet most financial requirements, including the repayment of a bank loan. There will be moments when you will be tempted to lend a large amount to a friend or a sibling. However, it is crucial to keep a watch on the expenditure. Do not blindly invest in the stock market today. Businessmen will succeed in clearing fund-related issues.

    Aries Health Horoscope Today

    No serious health issues will come up today. Skip junk food and tobacco to maintain physical health. The second part of the day is also good to give up sugar, which will help you maintain fitness. Some children may complain about pain in the eyes or nose. Viral fever may stop you from attending the class or office. Females may also have a skin-related infection.

    Aries Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
    • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
    • Symbol: Ram
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Head
    • Sign Ruler: Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Red
    • Lucky Number: 5
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Aries Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

