Aries Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for August 2,'22 states, be patient

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) This is a good day, but some family issues are foreseen. A situation of conflict may arise with elders or relatives and turn out messy. You should try to be patient and control your rage. You may enjoy good health and feel very determined and adventurous and think about executing your plans and make your own way. You may win all hurdles on your way and achieve your goals on the professional front. It's a favourable day to face your fears. You may be in better condition than ever on the financial front.

Love is in the air for some. Married couples may enjoy joyous and blissful times. There are chances of getting married to the desired person, so keep your fingers crossed.

How have stars planned the rest of your day? Read ahead:

Aries Finance Today: Day seems moderate on the financial front. Rise in expenses may become the cause of mental stress. Some may struggle with saving their money and control their extravagant nature.

Aries Family Today: You may be in stress today due to a disputed property issue. Children may disappoint you or let you down by not meeting your expectations. It’s time to be patient with your teenage kids.

Aries Career Today: Success is foreseen on the career front. You may put all your efforts in achieving your aims and solving important issues at work. Some may quit their jobs to start their own business or company.

Aries Health Today: It's an excellent time as stars are favoring you. If you want to start working on your plans, then go ahead. Guidance from elders and motivation from loved ones may help you achieve your fitness goals.

Aries Love Life Today: Stars are favoring your love life and so spend your time with your beloved and enjoy fun activities. There may be many surprises waiting for you, so be ready for gifts and treats from your beloved.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

