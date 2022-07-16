Aries Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 16,'22 states, smooth work life

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Being the first sign of the zodiac, you are the one who brings light to all other signs. You are always optimistic and this is the reason you spread positivity all around. This makes you popular where ever you go. You do not hesitate to help others and inspire everyone to grow. You love to be a winner in all situations. You always have an ardent desire and intense energy to do something. However, this fierce energy, sometimes works against you; specially when it comes to relationships. Also, this energy makes difficult for you to finish a task as you easily get distracted and find something more interesting to look into. Read further and know what is coming up for you today.

Aries Finance Today A perfect day to make new investments. A long-awaited deal may come your way. Leaving any doubts behind, go for fresh opportunities. You will not face any losses.

Aries Family Today Having a lovely time with the entire family is on the cards. Kids will bring joy in your life. You will feel satisfied and happy. Elders will shower blessings on you and your partner.

Aries Career Today Work will go smoothly as you will focus towards your task. Being honest and helping others will help you throughout the day. Your boss will stay calm with you. Your pending task will finish but with little effort.

Aries Health Today You will enjoy your day without any health issues. In fact, any kind of pain that you were feeling from the last few months, will lessen. You will feel relaxed and will look towards exercising on a daily basis. Good eating habits are likely to be adopted by some just to keep a lifestyle disease at bay.

Aries Love Life Today Romance will be all around. Your partner will support you in all that you say or do. He/ She may plan a lovely dinner or may take you to a happening party. You will enjoy the day to the best.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON