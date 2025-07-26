Astrologers warn: 3 zodiac signs are likely to witness a wave of change as July comes to an end

Astrologically, July has brought mixed outcomes for individual signs due to cosmic shifts. However, Uranus entering Gemini on July 7, is likely to influence three zodiac signs as July comes to an end. Astrologer, MaKayla McRae, shares how this planetary transit will likely impact the following zodiac signs. Keep reading to find out if your sign is on the lucky lineup. Read out to find out why a few zodiac signs will be lucky by the end of July 2025. (Freepik)

On July 7, 2025, Uranus moved out of your sign and entered into Gemini, ending its eight-year stay in Taurus. Over those years, life pushed you to look deeply at yourself. The more you resisted change, the harder it probably felt. But by the end of this journey, you likely learned how to let go, trust the timing of life, and allow things meant for you to unfold naturally.

You can find solid ground again. With all the lessons you’ve gathered, you’re ready to rebuild your life with more intention. This is a fresh start to carefully choose where you put your energy and focus. Your growing wisdom, resources, and even material stability can now help you create more freedom, growth, and genuine happiness.

With Uranus entering Gemini on July 7, 2025, your world is about to shift in exciting ways. This is your chance to shake things up, leave behind old patterns, and free yourself from self-made limits. You’re starting to see the future more clearly, with a stronger sense of who you are and what truly matters to you.

Stepping out of your comfort zone might feel a little scary, but this is where your biggest breakthroughs will happen. As you embrace change and explore new directions, you’ll discover more confidence in your ability to grow, lead, and stay true to yourself.

Uranus in Gemini will stir deep emotional and mental shifts over the next few years. Even in its very first month, starting July, you may notice changes in your family dynamics, close relationships, and inner world. This is a time to better understand yourself, like how you connect with others and the role you play in your community.

But to truly evolve, you might need to let go of a false sense of security that has been keeping you comfortable but also holding you back. Once you release it, you’ll uncover more of your true potential and feel more grounded in who you really are.