August 12-18, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) This week brings a mysterious energy that will reveal hidden aspects of your personality, helping you grow in confidence and ambition. However, this luck is elusive—if you try to grasp it too tightly, it may slip away. Instead, let it unfold naturally, staying open and receptive as you go about your daily life. The more you allow it to work its magic without trying to control it, the more you'll benefit. Lucky Chinese zodiac signs from August 12-18, 2024.(Pexels)

If you feel inspired, consider bringing home a small plant and watering it with gratitude each day. This can be an indirect way to acknowledge your luck without directly engaging with it. The colour blue will be especially lucky for you this week.

This week will come and go quickly, like a swift breeze, so it's important to stay alert and make the most of it when it arrives. This will require extra energy and attention from you.

Think of it as receiving a bag full of valuable seeds; that's not enough on its own. You also need to plant and nurture those seeds to grow something lasting, like an orchard that will benefit you for years to come.

If you feel inclined, keep a journal to track the signs and synchronicities that come your way. This practice will help you notice and act on these clues more efficiently. The colour red will be particularly lucky for you this week.

Your luck this week is gentle and comforting, like a perfect summer day—just warm enough to enjoy some ice cream or take a dip in the pool. This metaphor reflects your fortune; it's there to support you, but you also need to put in the effort to make the most of it. Think of it as having fertile soil—what you grow in it is up to you.

The colours red, blue, and green will bring you luck this week. And if you're an artist, the significance of RGB will resonate even more with your work or creative pursuits.

This week, your luck is uniquely tied to your emotions, particularly through tears. It might sound unusual, but you're encouraged to release any pent-up or buried emotions through holistic means. Crying is a part of this process, but creating a safe space is key—consider using energy healing, saging your space, or playing gentle meditation music or handpan sounds in the background. These tears will be transformative, so don't hold back or suppress anything.

Gold will be a lucky colour for you this week, but only when used with pure intentions. Pearls, often referred to as “tears of the ocean,” can also have a significant and positive impact on you.

This week, your luck will be subtle but powerful. It won’t always be obvious, but whenever you need love or support, it will come through in unexpected ways, often from strangers. This cosmic blessing will guide you, but it also requires you to keep moving forward and doing your part, even as you lean on the support you receive.

If you feel inclined, consider doing a gratitude ritual this week. Offerings of flowers or jade can enhance your luck, and the colour green will be especially beneficial for you during this time.