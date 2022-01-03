Cancer Daily Horoscope for Jan 03: Do not forget to praise yourself

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

An immensely productive day awaits you and you may be driven to make the best of it. Get in touch with spirituality or find new ways to engage your intellect and creativity. Spend wisely, avoiding gambling and risky ventures. You can implement your long-term plans, trust them to reap good returns; so work hard and party harder. Planning trips solely for pleasure is likely to be a good idea today. Take time to do some fun activity as it may help rejuvenate your mind and body. It is good time for you to invest in new property, real-estate or stocks. You have great sense of sniffing whatever is wrong and this helps you in retaining a winning hand. Long outstanding disputes may see positive results. Take some time to listen to your gut. Take a break from the social scene and seek peace and companionship with friends and loved ones.

Cancer Finance Today

There would be no problem as far as cash and finance are concerned. Things are likely to go the way you had always wanted. Businesspeople might get help from financial institutions or banks in the form of loans that may help them to successfully expand their business.

Cancer Family Today

Your siblings are likely to help you sort out a complicated issue that you have been struggling with privately till now. The atmosphere at home is likely to be happy one as matrimonial match may materialize for a family youngster after much delay.

Cancer Career Today

Professionally, slow progress, unprecedented changes and not getting the desired results for your efforts at the workplace may dampen your confidence and create self-doubt. Try not to take failures to heart, and most importantly, do not forget to praise yourself even for the smallest successes.

Cancer Health Today

Health-wise, the day looks pretty good, and you will feel a kick of vitality and a new-found confidence. Appreciate the bliss around you and soak in the positive vibes that nature has to offer you. Do not get complacent with yourself and stick to that workout regime of yours.

Cancer Love Life Today

On the personal front, it is a good day to enter into new relationships. Also, harmony and bliss will prevail in the old relationships. Those looking to settle down may come across promising matrimonial alliances.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

