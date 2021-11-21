Cancer Daily Horoscope for November 21: Not such a favourable day

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

This is a good day and you should make the most of it. Things seem okay, but you may have to face some issues on the domestic front. Peace of mind and domestic harmony can be hampered by some property issues. You may require third person or legal help to settle down the matter.

Number of factors can create a lot of pressure and keep you from spending quality time with your spouse or kids, but do not worry. Some may be in excellent form on the professional front.

What else is there to discover for rest of the day? Find out below!

Cancer Finance Today

You have a stable financial condition. Those who have been planning to invest in property, they should wait a bit longer as stars are not in your favor. You may lose some clients, so try to focus on retaining old clients.

Cancer Family Today

This is going to be a tough day on the family front. A family dispute may affect your health and make you feel a bit more anxious than ever, but try to control your emotions and work on solving the situation wisely.

Cancer Career Today

You may manage to keep yourself energetic all day long and complete all the pending tasks. Some may have to travel for business purposes. You may be able to impress your boss or superiors today.

Cancer Health Today

Those who are health conscious, they are going to enjoy a good day. You may feel tempted to eat junk foods but control your cravings and temptations. Your good health and energy may allow you to show your creative side.

Cancer Love Life Today

You may impress someone with your actions or words. Your partner may be more sensitive towards your emotions and show love and care. Take some initiatives to make love life more exciting.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Maroon

