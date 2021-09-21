Cancer Daily Horoscope for Sept 21: Time to practice healthy living

Cancer

People born under this sign are emotional and loving, but can be suspicious and insecure. The day pans out favourably for you as far as your finances are concerned, but your addiction to social media can prove detrimental on the job front, so be careful.

Cancer Finance Today

Today, a cash bonanza is foreseen for investors. With increased footfalls, shopkeepers and retail owners are likely to earn handsomely. A big amount may come your way through inheritance. Those into property business can make a killing and go laughing all the way to the bank. Winning a lottery is indicated for some.

Cancer Family Today

There are three ways to find happiness; doing good for others; doing things you are good at; and doing things that are good for you, and you are likely to practice all three! If you learn to stay happy, it will open your mind to positivity and optimism, which will contribute towards your personal well-being.

Cancer Career Today

Not responding to emails and calls from your potential employers can cause a lucrative job opportunity to pass by, so remain alert. It you are not tasting success in your business venture; you have no option but to keep learning from your mistakes and improve. Don’t antagonize your teacher at school today.

Cancer Health Today

If you regularly feel down and out, remember managing your emotional health is all about knowing how to manage the ups and downs of your day-to-day life. Harbouring right emotions is the key to maintaining harmony in your mental and physical environment. Take steps to practice healthy living.

Cancer Love Life Today

Today, you will need to think and act wisely to deal with angry lover to make him/ her happy again. You may get into two minds regarding a match chosen for you by your parents, but don’t be hasty in forming an opinion without meeting him/ her.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

