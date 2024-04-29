Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts smart investments

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your attitude is the secret of success Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024. Troubleshoot the issues at work and also handle wealth diligently.

Be ready to propose and accept one today. Show the professional mettle at the office. Make smart financial plans and also keep a watch on your health today.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Handle relationship-related issues with a mature attitude. Troubleshoot the issues at work and also handle wealth diligently. Health is also on the safer side.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

Your positive attitude will work in your love life. The first part of the day may see a minor ruckus but things will be back on track as the day progresses. If you are not comfortable with anything about the lover, discuss it and settle soberly. Give personal space to the partner which otherwise will make the relationship toxic and suffocating. Today is good to settle the old disputes. Your love affair will be approved by your parents.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Be cool even while handling crucial tasks at the workplace. You may work overtime today as some deadlines are tight. Those who are into engineering, mechanical, and hospitality trades will not be rewarded as expected. But this is temporary as your career will see progress in the coming days. Do not let any issue including office politics impact your productivity or morale. You may also put down the paper as the second part of the day is good to receive an offer letter.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

Some minor financial issues of the past will be resolved as wealth will come in from multiple sources. You may sell off a property or even buy a new vehicle. Some cancer natives will be happy to donate money to charity. Invest smartly and pick speculative business or stock market as a good option. You may also resolve a monetary dispute with a friend.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

Do not take the official pressure to home and ensure you spend time with the family. Start the day with exercise. You may also start hitting a gym or join a yoga class today. Some minor allergies may be there and females may have migraine in the second half of the day.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)