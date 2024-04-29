 Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts smart investments | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts smart investments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 29, 2024 12:03 AM IST

Read Cancer daily horoscope for Apr 29, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Be ready to propose and accept one today.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your attitude is the secret of success

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024. Troubleshoot the issues at work and also handle wealth diligently.
Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024. Troubleshoot the issues at work and also handle wealth diligently.

Be ready to propose and accept one today. Show the professional mettle at the office. Make smart financial plans and also keep a watch on your health today.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Handle relationship-related issues with a mature attitude. Troubleshoot the issues at work and also handle wealth diligently. Health is also on the safer side.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

Your positive attitude will work in your love life. The first part of the day may see a minor ruckus but things will be back on track as the day progresses. If you are not comfortable with anything about the lover, discuss it and settle soberly. Give personal space to the partner which otherwise will make the relationship toxic and suffocating. Today is good to settle the old disputes. Your love affair will be approved by your parents.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Be cool even while handling crucial tasks at the workplace. You may work overtime today as some deadlines are tight. Those who are into engineering, mechanical, and hospitality trades will not be rewarded as expected. But this is temporary as your career will see progress in the coming days. Do not let any issue including office politics impact your productivity or morale. You may also put down the paper as the second part of the day is good to receive an offer letter.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

Some minor financial issues of the past will be resolved as wealth will come in from multiple sources. You may sell off a property or even buy a new vehicle. Some cancer natives will be happy to donate money to charity. Invest smartly and pick speculative business or stock market as a good option. You may also resolve a monetary dispute with a friend.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

Do not take the official pressure to home and ensure you spend time with the family. Start the day with exercise. You may also start hitting a gym or join a yoga class today. Some minor allergies may be there and females may have migraine in the second half of the day.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts smart investments
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On