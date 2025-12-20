Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
Cancer Horoscope Today for December 20, 2025: This profession may experience a change in job location

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 04:03 am IST

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today: Both finances & health are fine.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, learn the art of smiling at odds

Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
No trouble should be left unattended in love life. Go for the best performance at the office & this will add value to the profile. Both finances & health are fine.

Avoid any aggressive behavior in the relationship. Your professional life will be good, and you will also be lucky in terms of finance and health.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

No major relationship issue will be there. However, it is wise to avoid arguments even while having disagreements. Keep the love affair simple and subtle. Ensure your lover is happy today, and this will also lead to serenity in life. Today, you will also be a victim of the egos of your partner. A friend may also play a villain in your love affair. Ensure your relationship is always pleasant, and do not get into a new relationship without a break-up.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

You may also expect a change in responsibility, while government officers may have a change in location. Bankers, accountants, financial advisors, and delivery managers will have a tight schedule, while healthcare professionals will see a location change. Be proactive at team sessions that will add value to your profile. Students need to put in a little additional effort to be successful. Those who are looking for admission to a foreign university can expect positive news today.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will knock on the door today. While investments make sense, take the help of a financial expert for guidance. You may go ahead with the plan to renovate the house or buy a vehicle. You may also financially help a sibling or friend. Some entrepreneurs will get funding from foreign investors, especially in the second half of the day. Avoid getting into property disputes within the family.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. However, some children will develop viral fever, sore throat, and oral health issues. There can be issues associated with the chest, and you should consult a doctor. Some females will develop breath-related issues, and those who have pain in their joints must undergo a medical checkup. You must also be careful while riding a two-wheeler in the evening hours.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
