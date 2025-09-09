Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Cancer Horoscope Today for September 9, 2025: Minor issues may be there in the first part of the day

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 09, 2025 04:03 am IST

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today: The second part of the day is crucial for those who are new to a relationship.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay gentle and calm in attitude as always!

The relationship will be productive, and the office life will give opportunities to grow professionally. There will be issues related to payments today.

Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Enjoy your love life and ensure you also meet the professional expectations. While wealth is positive today, minor health issues may come up.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

Expect minor issues in the love affair. The second part of the day is crucial for those who are new to a relationship. You may find the lover getting influenced by a friend or relative, which may also bring in issues in the coming days. Your parents may be supportive, and you may also consider introducing the lover to them. Plan a vacation together where you will get opportunities to express your emotions freely.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Take efforts to obtain the expected outcomes at the workplace. Those who handle managerial or banking profiles will require paying more attention to the targets. IT professionals will have to spend overtime today at the workstation. You will travel abroad for job reasons. Be careful to evade office politics. The second part of the day is also good to attend job interviews. Entrepreneurs handling manufacturing and construction businesses will see good returns. Students will need to put in additional effort in academics.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth diligently. Minor issues may be there in the first part of the day, but you are good to buy electronic appliances and home essentials. A senior native can consider handing over the baton of business to the new generation. As traders will see funds coming in, expansion plans will be easier. You may also consider investing in the stock market.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

There can be minor issues related to the skin. Females may also suffer from minor gynecological problems. Try to sip on warm water throughout the day; you can also gargle, as that may help you with your sore throat. You can also make yoga or exercise a part of the routine to stay healthy. Athletes may have minor cuts on the field, and seniors may also prefer opting for traditional methods to resolve sleep-related issues.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Horoscope Today for September 9, 2025: Minor issues may be there in the first part of the day
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On