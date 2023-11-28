close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 28, 2023 predicts surprises in relationship

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 28, 2023 12:03 AM IST

Read Cancer daily horoscope for Nov 28, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Handle professional challenges with commitment.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love sailing through a troubled sea

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 28, 2023. Handle professional challenges with commitment.
Have a warm romantic life today. Handle professional challenges with commitment. While prosperity will be there, be careful while handling wealth today.

Resolve love-related issues to stay happy today. While troubles exist in the office, handle them diligently. Your financial status is good but you need to avoid large-scale shopping. No major health issue will trouble you.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

You will see surprises in the relationship today. A new person may walk into your life or your long-time crush will accept the proposal. Some Cancer natives will find the support from parents and marriage may also be fixed today. It is cool to propose and since the stars of romance are stronger, the chances are higher to get a positive response. Give respect to the partner and make the person feel your care. Married couples may have a high chance of conceiving and hence, you can think about starting a family.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Be professional today to take up new responsibilities. There can be conflicts within the team which you should not let impact your performance. A senior member of the team may conspire against you today. Be innovative at team meetings and attend with a Plan ‘B’ which will get support within the team. Avoid arguments and also skip office politics. Female team leaders may face stiff opposition from male subordinates and you need to be stubborn in such situations today.

.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will pop up today. However, do not overspend as you will to save for the rainy day. While it is crucial to have a cap on the expense, you are also good at buying home appliances and electronic devices. Some Cancer natives will consider investments in the stock market, trading, and speculative business. However, real estate is not a good idea.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

There will be minor health issues today and it is important to be careful about heart-related issues. Some females may develop pain in muscles and children will have cuts and bruises while playing. Be very careful while driving and ensure every traffic rule is followed.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

