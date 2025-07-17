Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
Cancer Horoscope Today for July 17, 2025: Mishaps in your love life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 04:03 am IST

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today: Your commitment at work will help in settling issues.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, avoid arguments in life

Be comfortable in the love relationship and settle all existing issues. Your commitment at work will help in settling issues. Prosperity also exists today.

Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Be sincere in love and this will help troubleshoot the issues in life. Look for more opportunities to prove your mettle at work. Though you are good in terms of wealth, minor health issues may exist.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today 

You may see minor frictions in the relationship that need immediate repair. Handle every crisis with confidence. Talk openly with your lover to repair the issue. You must be careful to not hurt the feelings of the lover. Some relationships will demand more communication today. Females will settle disputes with ex-lovers and will go back to the old relationship. But married people should stay out of this as you should not compromise on the family life.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today 

Professional success will be at your side. Do not let emotions rule the career decisions. You must be ready to take u new challenges while seniors will appreciate your effort in handling a crisis. The second part of the day is crucial for those who have recently joined a company. IT, healthcare, aviation, banking, animation, and engineering professionals will have a tight schedule. Some contractors, civil engineers, and financial managers will also face crises related to principles. Be honest and ensure you do not compromise on principles.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today 

Prosperity will permit smart monetary decisions. You may confidently try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. Some natives will buy electronic devices and businessmen will receive funds in the second part of the day. A sibling may require financial help and you need to provide it. Entrepreneurs can confidently expand their businesses as there will be no shortage of funds today.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today 

There can be minor infections affecting the throat, ear, and nose. Avoid taking too much stress as it may lead to frequent headaches and sinus problems. Some females will complain about gynecological issues. This is a good day to quit smoking which is harmful to your health.  While going to the office, you need to be extremely careful while boarding a train or bus.  

 

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

 

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
