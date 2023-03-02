Cancer Horoscope Today, March 2, 2023: A worrisome day

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22) Daily astrological prediction says, a moderately auspicious day is waiting for the Cancer natives. Healthwise, you are in the pink of health. You may also focus on modifying your lifestyle for the best. Some may switch to a vegan diet. The financial front seems moderate. You may have enough savings to invest in mutual funds, property, and other schemes. Some may book a travel package today.

Careerwise, you are on the top and enjoy your professional success. You have worked hard and now is the right time to reap the benefits. Your colleagues or juniors may look up to you and find you the source of inspiration. Love birds may plan something exciting to make the most of the day. Everything seems good, but some trivial family issues may make you feel stressed today.

What lies further for people born under the Cancer sign?

Cancer Finance Today:

It is a moderate day for the Cancer natives. Getting rich quickly schemes may compel you to invest huge sum of money. Try not to go for it as you may lose money or face some serious financial issues in future.

Cancer Family Today:

This is not a favorable day on the home front. Some unexpected things may happen at home and create an embarrassing situation for you.

Cancer Career Today:

You may be a great support system for one of your colleagues. Your qualities, creativity, sincerity and devotion to work may get you big rewards at work. You may feel energetic, happy and active all day long.

Cancer Health Today:

Things may go as per your expectations on the health front. You may feel healthy, powerful and positive today. You are capable of feeling any situation today. There is a fountain of strength or a source of power within you.

Cancer Love Life Today:

It is a lucky day for single people. Someone may crave for your attention today. Trust your instincts as you may meet your soul mate or perfect partner. Committed couples may enjoy a good romantic movie.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

