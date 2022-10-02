Cancer Horoscope Today, October 2 , 2022: Day starts with a zesty start

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22) The day can start off to a zesty start, and Cancer natives will be eager to explore new options. Your efforts to improve your results on the professional front are likely to succeed well and bring you into the limelight. Your proven capabilities as a leader may open new doors of advancement. Your financial stability is likely to be elevated and would enable you to buy some luxurious accessories. Businesspeople dealing with government institutions will succeed in striking a profitable long-term deal for Cancer natives. Those feeling stressed or overwhelmed are advised to spend time with friends to de-stress themselves. Cancer natives' love life is all set to get exciting as they manage to catch the attention of someone they like. Cancer students are likely to fare well in a significant competition. Travelling for business may turn out to be more profitable than anticipated. So, go ahead and pack your bags. Those looking to rent out their house or part of the house may strike a deal on favourable terms.

Cancer Finance Today Some Cancer natives may plan to buy a luxury item with an improved financial position. You may look for good investment options as money comes to you. Businesspeople who had made a deal in the past to gain profits may get an encouraging sign.

Cancer Family Today A friend or neighbour will appreciate your helping hand in an important task. You could meet up with some close relatives and relive golden moments spent together. Discussing troublesome aspects of their life with family elders may help find a practical solution for Cancer natives.

Cancer Career Today It turns out to be helpful to seek someone's support rather than carrying out a task all by yourself on the professional front. Working as a team may bring faster and more efficient outcomes to your tasks. The possibility of a promotion may brighten for Cancer individuals.

Cancer Health Today Health remains satisfactory as you make efforts to include healthy food and nuts into your diet. Follow the instruction of an expert so as to achieve your fitness goals faster. However, avoid over-exerting yourself during physical activity.

Cancer Love Life Today Catching the eye of someone you consider attractive is possible on the romantic front for Cancer natives. Those in a long-term relationship may spend some memorable time together and decide to make the ties official.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

