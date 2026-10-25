Cancer Horoscope Today, October 25, 2026: A fresh perspective may help you move forward with steady confidence

Begin by looking for perspective rather than an immediate answer to everything. The Moon begins the day in Pisces in your ninth house, favoring thoughtful learning, guidance, and reflection, provided you remain selective about advice. A religious observance, thoughtful reading, or conversation with an experienced person may help you put an everyday concern into perspective. In the evening, the Moon moves into Aries in your tenth house, shifting attention toward practical responsibilities and the coming workweek, without promising recognition. Bring one useful insight into your plans instead of collecting several conflicting opinions. Saturn in Pisces, your ninth house, is retrograde and calls for preparation around learning, mentors, and travel. Today, confirm what a course, visit, or planned journey actually requires before organizing everything around it. Children or younger relatives may lift the mood through their enthusiasm, though they still need room to learn at their own pace. You can feel encouraged without making the day carry an unrealistic promise about the future. Keep your expectations realistic and kind.
Cancer Love Horoscope Today
Shared values can become more meaningful when they appear in small actions. Help with a family task, remember a preference, or make space for your partner's opinion about the week ahead. Venus in Libra, your fourth house, is retrograde in its own sign, favoring a thoughtful return to familiar comforts rather than an expensive attempt to create the perfect atmosphere. You might enjoy cooking something together or looking through photographs without letting nostalgia turn into criticism of the present. Singles may find a sincere conversation more engaging than polished charm. If children need attention, include them warmly while preserving some uninterrupted conversation with your partner. Affection can grow through ordinary consideration today, too.
Cancer Career Horoscope Today
Students may benefit from understanding why a method works before attempting more questions. A useful explanation can support progress, but results still depend on your own revision and application. Jupiter in Cancer, your first house, is exalted and may support considered confidence. Match the task you volunteer for to your actual preparation and available energy. Business owners considering a new venture can use today to outline costs, responsibilities, and the first manageable trial rather than rushing into a launch. The evening is well suited to arranging tomorrow's priorities or preparing a concise work update. If you receive encouraging feedback, ask which part was most effective. That gives you something practical to repeat instead of relying on a general feeling of approval.
Cancer Money Horoscope Today
Be deliberate with shared information as well as shared money. Rahu in Aquarius, your eighth house, and Ketu in Leo, your second house, are retrograde, suggesting that unfamiliar financial arrangements deserve verification before family resources are committed. If someone requests a document or payment detail, confirm the purpose and recipient through a trusted channel. Keep spending on a gathering, observance, or educational activity within an amount you have already considered. There is no need to make generosity visible for it to be sincere. For a business idea, separate a preliminary estimate from an amount you are actually ready to spend.
Cancer Health Horoscope Today
Feeling motivated does not mean you must fill every available hour. Build meals and rest into the day before adding errands or extra preparation. If you are traveling locally, carry water and allow a comfortable margin so ordinary delays do not become a race. Gentle movement may feel better than an ambitious workout undertaken to prove your energy. Later, avoid mentally staying at work after the practical planning is finished. A calm household rhythm can support you, but ask for help rather than expecting others to notice your fatigue.
Tip for the Day: Turn helpful advice into one manageable action, then leave room for rest.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More