Cancer Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 23

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you are likely to pay attention to your relationships - personal and professional - to gain maximum benefits out of them. Prioritizing your responsibilities and setting things on the proper course may alter the outcomes of your efforts. You are likely to experience emotional stability at this time which may make you a stronger individual. Do not let your decisions be based on your sentiments or it could hamper your future. Being practicle and level-headed may lend a winning edge to your efforts. Working on yourself and your limitations may give you a free hand to bring noticeable changes in your life. Those in artistic fields of work are likely to make a positive head start in the industry. You may get to learn valuable life lessons from your past mistakes. Travel plans are likely to materialize after a long, but careful planning is required nonetheless. Do not get into disputed property dealings.

Cancer Finance Today

Your financial condition is likely to remain average. There may be some losses or shortages of funds, but substantial economic gains are foreseen as an investment in immovable assets brings gains. Calculated moves are required.

Cancer Family Today

On the home front, tensions could be brewing amongst family members. Do not get into squabbles, confrontations or arguments to save mental peace and maintain domestic harmony.

Cancer Career Today

On the professional front, keeping your chin up may help you overcome all challenging hurdles. Your capabilities for a bigger role in the organization may be tested and you are likely to come out with flying colours. Those keen on a leadership role may get lucky.

Cancer Health Today

Your health is likely to remain fine throughout. Opting for naturopathy may bring you peace of mind. A good diet coupled with physical activity may positively reflect on your overall wellness.

Cancer Love Life Today

On the romantic front, mutual understanding and intimacy may be on the upswing. You are likely to get enough time to spend in the company of your significant other, where you can enjoy quiet intimate moments together.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026