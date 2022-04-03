Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 3
horoscope

Cancer Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 3

  • Read your free daily Cancer horoscope on HindustanTimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for April 3, 2022
Avoid losing your temper because of some unpleasant choices made by your relatives.
Avoid losing your temper because of some unpleasant choices made by your relatives.
Published on Apr 03, 2022 12:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Dear Cancer personality, you have always been a helping soul! Your empathy makes you uneasy when you see others in trouble or struggling to get some help. You always try to help them instantly. You love to celebrate and value each relation around you. You have always been a born leader and you love to lead others without being dominating. Avoid losing your temper because of some unpleasant choices made by your relatives. You are advised to stay calm because you have no control over the situation, you must just wait and watch. You must stay in a peaceful and relaxed mood because things will be fine soon. Take a break and embark on a fun trip with your family members. Don't do over planning just be in a relaxed mood and you have a blast. You can invest in immovable property today.

Cancer Finance Today

The day will be good as money matters in your horoscope will remain stable and it will be good for your bank balance. You are most likely to lend money to your good friend in need. But be careful while the dealings.

Cancer Family Today

Plan a day out with your family to spend more wonderful moments in the company of some elderly person. The senior and experienced member might guide you with a valuable piece of advice you have seeking for a long.

Cancer Career Today

The day will be good as you are going to achieve great heights in your career. You are advised to stay focused and committed to your goal. Everybody at work admires and respects you for your dedication and hard work.

Cancer Health Today

Those who are suffering from a long illness will see a positive change in their health. The change in your health will make you feel energetic and you will be more excited about doing more activities in your daily life.

Cancer Love Life Today

You are blessed to have a partner who loves you unconditionally. But unfortunately, At times your partner falls out of the right words to express their true emotions. You are advised to give your partner a little more in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cancer horoscope cancer astrology sun signs + 2 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out