Cancer Horoscope Today, September 23, 2022: A quality time in love

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22) Dear Cancer, overall, today may be just an average day. You may have some worry in your mind regarding your finances. It may be good if you do not make any fresh investment today. You may postpone any decision related to financial matter for a day or two. Things may be fine at home. You may have your close relatives come to your place for a get-together. You may take out time to sit with them. You may discuss your son’s academic progress and may be satisfied with his performance. You believe in a healthy lifestyle and work on it sincerely. You may feel good as regular diet and exercise may keep you fit. Your relationship with your spouse may grow stronger and better.

Cancer Finance Today Today may not be a good day for you as you may face some financial constraints due to excessive spending on worthless articles. You may find it difficult to maintain a balance between spending and savings. Stay careful Cancer, you may not like to repent later.

Cancer Family Today You may be able to focus on domestic matters. You may be polite to all others in the family. The day may be a usual day with some expectations and some duties, which you may fulfill to your best.

Cancer Career Today Your workers may be helpful in your work. They may enable you transform the ongoing project into a success. You may expect to get some incentive along with salary but it may not happen today. You may plan to complete your tasks as planned.

Cancer Health Today Health may remain satisfactory today as you may take care not to eat outside food. You may also ensure not to have sugary food so as to keep your diabetes in check. You may feel fit by doing regular yoga asanas.

Cancer Love Life Today You may find it difficult to meet your beloved today. Your discussion on an important domestic matter may not bring any constructive result. You may wish to spend some quality time with him/her.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

