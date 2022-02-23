Capricorn Daily Horoscope for February 23: See how finances bring disturbances

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your personality is beaming with energy which reflects in major aspects of your life. Your compassion-meter is off the charts. Maintain physical and mental distance from anyone giving bad vibe. Try visualization technique of a protective shield against negativity and fear. Keep your guard up and focus one matters important to you and your family. Some long-forgotten dispute may rise up, not necessarily needing your immediate attention. Prioritize life goals or at least plans for the day. Make things as productive as you can as your stars are aligned perfectly for professional and career growth. Family matters need attention and a more encouraging approach. You are rightly in the position to take matures decisions and maintain harmony, but not at the cost of your own psychological well-being, remember that.

Capricorn Finance Today

Unforeseen expenses may cause disturbance in budget. Those with secondary income sources will feel unhappy with the results. It is advised to avoid working for credit, ask for payment upfront.

Capricorn Family Today

A family member may need mental attention. Listen and communicate patiently regarding whatever issues face you. Anything bugging your mind needs to be discussed with your spouse of closest family member. Go through the day with positivity and hope for the best.

Capricorn Career Today

All the late-night projects, meetings and missed meals will pay off today and how! Expect big returns and nothing less. Businesses, especially new ones will see surge in service demand that will continue to grow for some good time.

Capricorn Health Today

Your health looks excellent! Old ailment will improve considerably given you continue a healthy eating routine and physical activities. People experiencing any discomfort should not delay seeking medical attention.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You are feeling more romantic towards your partner today which needs to be expressed in new ways. Single people longing for companionship may approach their crush or secret love. Couples will feel strong connection among them. Plan big for the future as today is as good as it gets.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Coffee

