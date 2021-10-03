Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Oct 3: Unexpected happiness is on the cards for yo

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Capricorn, several doors to new possibilities may open up for you and you may have to choose wisely from the many options that are present before you. You will reap fruitful outcomes of your labour, which will give you a chance to rest and relax for a while. It is a good time to add to your skillset for lucrative results in the future. Unexpected happiness is on the cards for you. Make the most of the time spent in the company of your loved ones. Do not be consumed with feelings of worthlessness and guilt and enjoy each day as it comes. It is highly likely that students appearing for competitive examinations will come out with flying colours.

Capricorn Finance Today

Your financial position will be very strong today and you will be able to clear off all your outstanding debts. Your new business venture will start bringing profits. Lend money to people only after serious considerations.

Capricorn Family Today

There are likely to be some hurdles on the domestic front concerning money, which you will be able to solve with your quick judgment. The dynamics of a joint family are likely to undergo changes. Adapt to them to maintain harmony at home.

Capricorn Career Today

On the professional front, you can bring your latent talent to the fore, which is likely to help you speed up your pending assignments on time. A jump in your career graph is on the cards with your unrelenting efforts and hard work.

Capricorn Health Today

You are likely to get rid of a chronic ailment and your body will start to show signs of improvement. With light exercises and proper intake of food, you will take the quicker road to recovery.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Do not let conflicts get into your romantic relationship, as it will only upset your partner. Prioritizing your love life over everything else at this point in time will help you to strengthen the bond. It is likely that ignoring the needs of your beloved will force them to snap the ties.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Indigo

