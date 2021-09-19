Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Sep 19: Be careful and tactful

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will remain mentally active throughout the day and will be able to solve all problems with your high intellect. You will remain focused and the ability to take quick decisions will help in building a strong foundation of success and growth. You will be full of self-confidence today and will be ready to take risks. This will work out in your favour as your astute readings will be accurate and bring gains in all areas of life. You need to look at problems you are facing with a new perspective. Issues you face are difficult to overcome and using the traditional approach will not help. Change your method, come up with a new strategy and don’t allow others to change your mind or alter your plans. You are advised to seek opinion of your elders before proposing any settlement in a property dispute with your close family members.

Capricorn Finance Today

There could be some financial problems coming your way which can cause stress. Taking the right financial decision at this time will be the key to a secure future. You are also advised against making any financial decision during this period.

Capricorn Family Today

You will need to be careful and tactful; especially those who are married and little worried about their relationship. You need to be open to other points of view when it comes to solving problems. Reconciliation will be difficult, but not impossible task today.

Capricorn Career Today

A good chance come to you out of the blue at work, make the most of! For professionals, there could be short travels which will bring positive results. Try to execute one task at a time and finish it completely before taking additional work.

Capricorn Health Today

It’s time for you to focus on your health, and learn to weigh up healthy choices against the potential damage caused by indulging in excesses. Developing good eating habits would make you feel lighter and more energetic.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Your warm and caring attitude towards your loved ones will help you bring harmony in existing relationships. Married life too will remain positive and fulfilling as you discover several common interests and passion.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

