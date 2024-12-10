Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 10, 2024 predicts a new love affair

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Confidence is the key to your success Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 10, 2024. Being careful about wealth and health will also be good.

Keep the love affair stronger through open communication. Resolve professional challenges diligently. Being careful about wealth and health will also be good.

Embrace a new love affair and overcome the professional hiccups. Look for ways to settle the differences at the workplace. Minor health issues may be there but financially you are good.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship demands special attention today. There can be turbulence and you must have more communication with the lover. Some long-distance love affairs may fail to work out while single Capricorns may express their feeling to the crush to get positive feedback. For married females, this is also a good time to conceive. Some female natives may face opposition from family over the relationship. But you need to have a positive attitude to overcome this crisis.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Your performance will invite accolades from seniors while a client may specially ask for your service that will also add value to the profile. Those who are into banking, finance, insurance, accounting, and sales will have many options to grow. Deal with unhappy clients tactically to be in the good books of the management. Those who have interviews scheduled for the day can be confident about the result. Businessmen can confidently launch a new venture or make a new partnership deal. Students will also clear examinations.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you. There will be relief from financial disputes over property.

Females may be fortunate to buy a car in the second half of the day. Do not lend money to anyone as it may be difficult to get it back. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds and in even clearing all pending dues.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may be there. Teenagers may develop skin-related infections and children may also complain about dental pain. Avoid lifting heavy objects above the head. Asthmatic patients need to be careful and must consult a doctor whenever they feel uneasy. Females will have issues related to their throat today but this will be fine in a day or two.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

