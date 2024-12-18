Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2024 predicts new tasks at office

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Embrace happiness today Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2024. Be sensitive towards the lover and prove your potential at the office.

Ensure the love affair is intact with many pleasant moments. Display the professional potential today and also keep a tab on the financial expenditure.

Be sensitive towards the lover and prove your potential at the office. You may resolve monetary issues diligently. You may expect minor health issues today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Be ready to embrace new love today. You will come across someone special and your life will change into a vibrant one. Do not let egos play spoilsport in the love affair and consider taking the relationship to the next level. Your lover expects you to be romantic and expressive. Be sincere and also provide the space to the partner. This will make the relationship stronger. Married females should keep an eye on their spouse for a safe marital life.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Your discipline will help you grow in your career. The seniors trust your mettle and you may be assigned new tasks that may also require you spending additional hours at work. A coworker or a senior colleague will conspire against you which may hamper your reputation. However, you may overcome this issue through dedication and commitment. Students appearing for competitive examinations need to work hard. Businessmen can expand their partnerships today as they will sign new deals, especially in the first half of the day.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be your companion today. You may clear all pending dues. Those who are keen to try their luck in stock and trade can confidently go ahead with the plan. You may also buy electronic appliances and fashion accessories today. A sibling or a senior member of the family will also need financial support for medical care. Businessmen will also succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may impact the routine life. Those who have cardiac issues may develop complications while liver-related issues may also be there. Female natives will raise concerns about skin allergies and oral health issues. Children may have cuts while playing but do not worry about it much. Staying in the company of people with a positive attitude will help you overcome laziness. Avoid risky games altogether today.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

