Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 26, 2025 predicts a new relationship

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 26, 2025 04:09 AM IST

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, February 26, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Overcome the health sues and you will also be good in terms of money.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are good at handling challenges

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 26, 2025. Be sensible while having heated discussions and do not hurt the feelings of your lover.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 26, 2025. Be sensible while having heated discussions and do not hurt the feelings of your lover.

Today, a new relationship will commence and those who are at work may also face minor challenges. No serious health or wealth issues will come up.

Fortunately, your relationship will be joyous today, and at the office, you’ll receive opportunities to grow. Overcome the health sues and you will also be good in terms of money.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Be sensible while having heated discussions and do not hurt the feelings of your lover. Avoid bringing in the past relationship as this can even lead to a break up. You may also plan a romantic trip where crucial decisions can be made. You may also come across the ex-flame which may again turn into a new affair. Rekindle the old love which may bring in the past happiness. Those who are single may find a new interesting person but analyze every factor before you propose. Marriage is also in the cards.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

While new tasks will keep you busy, the second part of the day is also good for experimenting with professional projects. You may also launch a new concept at work that will bring good results. Your clients may raise objections on a few points and utilize communication skills to settle this. You may have office-related travels today. Businesspersons can consider expanding their ventures. It is important to come out with innovative concepts and your business will flourish. Students need to focus more on their studies to get good results.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

No serious wealth issue will be there. However, you should avoid crucial financial decisions today including big business investments in new territories. You may take the initiative to invest in mutual funds today but avoid both stock and speculative business. The second part of the day is good to buy a new vehicle. Maintaining a disciplined financial life will make your life better. Some entrepreneurs will see issues in raising funds but promoters will help in this.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

You are safe in terms of health. Those who drive must be careful to follow all traffic rules. Do not skip medicines and ensure you will have a medical kit handy while traveling to far-away destinations. Some females and children will also develop skin-related issues.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On