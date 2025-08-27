Capricorn Horoscope Today for August 27, 2025: You may be rewarded with a promotion

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for the bright days ahead Overcome the ego-related issues in the love affair. Ensure you settle the professional issues and give the best results. Wealth permits smart investments today. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be sensitive in your love life, and also give priority to your feelings. Overcome the official challenges and ensure you handle wealth diligently today. Health is also good today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

There can be minor disagreements in a love affair, but you must avoid them. Your attitude is crucial in the relationship, and you should avoid digging into the past. Avoid arguments today, and you may also experience arrogance in the behaviour of the lover. Some new love affairs will erupt today, while parents will also be supportive of a marriage. Those who are single may be fortunate to find new love. Married females need to keep an eye on their spouses today.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

There may be work pressure in the office, but you will be able to overcome it and succeed in accomplishing projects and winning accolades. Maybe you will be rewarded with a promotion. Utilize your communication skills during client sessions, and also be innovative wherever required. IT, healthcare, architecture, aviation, fashion design, and banking professionals will see opportunities abroad. Businessmen should consider expansion plans, and their partnerships will also help in raising funds. Students waiting for admission to foreign universities may expect good news.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

You will see a good inflow of finance, even from previous investments. Today is a good day to try luck in reality. You may also resolve a monetary issue today with a sibling, while some females will require spending for a celebration within the family or at the workplace. The second part of the day is good for buying gifts for someone. Those who have a planned vacation can go ahead.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Do not take unnecessary stress that can cause a serious imbalance in life. Athletes and sportspeople may get injured while playing. Some females may have complaints related to oral health and skin-related issues. You may develop a throat infection or viral fever that may disrupt the daily schedule. Yoga or exercise will help you stay healthy and fit. Those who have problems with sleep or breathing will require medical attention.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

