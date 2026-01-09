Edit Profile
    Capricorn Horoscope Today for January 9, 2026: It is also good to wait for a day or two to launch a new business

    Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: Spend quality time with your partner.

    Published on: Jan 09, 2026 4:09 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Take up new responsibilities

    Spend more time with your lover and share emotions today. Responsibilities at the office will prove your mettle. Financial success helps you make decisions.

    Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Be fair in the relationship, and you’ll see the results. Take up new tasks at the workplace that prove your professional mettle. Prosperity will come in today. However, health will have issues.

    Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

    Spend quality time with your partner. Try to indulge in the activities that you have been longing to do together. Communication issues will be there, and it is crucial not to lose the temper while having disagreements. Married natives may face issues in the form of interference by the family members of the spouse, which you need to discuss with the husband today. Single natives may also come across someone special today.

    Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

    Your sincerity will be questioned at the workplace. This may upset you, and there will also be instances where you may lose your temper, which will lead to untoward incidents. Marketing and salespersons will not find the first half of the day to be productive, but the second half will deliver good results. You may consider quitting the job, as you may also get new interview calls today. Some businessmen will fail to sign new partnerships. It is also good to wait for a day or two to launch a new business.

    Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

    Money will come in from different sources. You may go ahead with the purchase of essentials, including home appliances. You will take this time to settle the pending dues and also resolve a monetary issue involving a friend. You may also require spending for a celebration at home or the office today. Businessmen will succeed in finding funds through promoters for trade expansions.

    Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

    Minor health issues will exist today. Those with nerve and acidity issues need to be extremely cautious. Children may develop viral fever or oral health issues. Reduce the sugar intake and keep junk food away from the menu. Avoid alcohol while travelling, and it is also good to consult a doctor whenever feeling uneasiness. You may also develop chest-related issues.

    Capricorn Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
    • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
    • Symbol: Goat
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Bones & Skin
    • Sign Ruler: Saturn
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Grey
    • Lucky Number: 4
    • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

    Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
    • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

