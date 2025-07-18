Capricorn Horoscope Today for July 18, 2025: Plan a romantic outdoor dinner or a vacation

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are highly disciplined Look for pleasant moments in love. Keep your professional life straight and clear. You may prefer investments for a better tomorrow. Health demands attention. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

With a happy love relationship, you can decide about the future today. Avoid troubles at the workplace. Prosperity will also exist today. Health will not be as per your expectations.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you keep the lover happy. Despite differences, you should not lose your temper, and there should also be mutual respect, which will help douse the ire faster. Avoid disputes of all sorts today, and also plan a romantic outdoor dinner or a vacation that will further augment your relationship. Single females may attract people and can also expect proposals. Those who want to come out of a love affair can also be serious about it.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments and office politics today as the office has got many tasks waiting for you. Healthcare professionals will have to handle crucial cases that may invite attention. Those who handle govern profiles or managerial responsibilities will have a tight schedule and media persons may expect new responsibilities coming in the late hours of the day. A senior at the workplace will try to belittle the achievements. However, ensure your productivity is not impacted. Businessmen handling construction, hospitality, automobiles, and fashion accessories will be successful.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

There will be financial success today. All old financial issues will be resolved, and you will also repay the pending dues, including a bank loan. However, some natives may have issues related to property within the family. A sibling will raise this during a function today, leading to embarrassing moments. It is also crucial to be careful about large investments in the stock market. Those who prefer donating to charity should be clear about the funds.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

The second part of the day will see minor issues among children, including viral fever or sore throat. Some females will develop digestive issues, and it is good to avoid food from outside. You should be ready to have a balanced personal and professional life. Pregnant girls must avoid adventure sports, including hiking and trekking. Some natives may also slip on a wet floor.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)