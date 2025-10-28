Search
Capricorn Horoscope Today for October 28, 2025: Those who handle technical profiles may switch jobs for a better package

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 28, 2025 04:09 am IST

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today: The financial status in the first part of the day may not be productive.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Let your dreams come true today

Ensure you meet the expectations of the lover. The crisis at work will demand your expertise. You should pay attention to the financial decisions as well.

Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Spend more time with your lover and also keep the person happy. Despite the hiccups, you will be productive at the office. Financial prosperity is another attribute. Your health will also be good today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Be affectionate and also be considerate in love life. Some natives will get into office romance, which may impact professional productivity today. The second part of the day is good to introduce the lover to the parents and get their approval. Propose confidently to the crush today, as the chance of getting it accepted is higher. Some relationships demand more communication, and those who are travelling should connect with their lover to express their feelings.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

You may have hiccups at the workplace today. A coworker may conspire against you, which can lead to tremors in your professional life. You may also require working additional hours to meet the deadlines. Those who handle technical profiles may also switch jobs today for a better package. You may also pick the day to update the profile on a job portal. Female managers will have a tough time with male co-workers. Businessmen handling finance, construction, automobiles, and hospitality will sign new deals.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

The financial status in the first part of the day may not be productive. This may lead to issues related to investments. You should maintain control over the expenditure. Have a proper financial plan for better money management. However, you are good to buy electronic appliances today. Some traders will see good returns and will also be keen to invest in more areas.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

You may develop body aches or pain in joints. This may be disturbing. Those who have a history of cardiac issues will see the second half of the day as highly crucial. Some females will have complaints related to migraine or skin infections. The second part of the day is crucial for seniors with blood pressure-related issues. Children will also complain about oral health issues today.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
