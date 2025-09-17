Capricorn Horoscope Today for September 17, 2025: You may come across someone special in the second half of the day

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in actions Give u egos in the love affair and continue striving to deliver the best professional results at the office. You should also be careful with the finances. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Ensure the relationship has proper communication. The professional journey will be successful today, and financially, you need to be careful. Minor health issues may come up.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Your passion for your partner is unparalleled. However, you may not be happy with the love you receive back. Proper communication is a key factor in the relationship, and you both must be ready to talk openly. Maintain a positive attitude and ensure you troubleshoot the problems of the past so they do not pop up again. You may come across someone special in the second half of the day, but wait for a day or two to propose. Marriage is also on the cards.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

There will be opportunities to show your potential, but some people with vested interests may hamper the chances today. IT professionals, automobile technicians, chefs, and academicians may have to work extra hours today. It is good to keep a distance from office politics. You will also require brushing up on the skills, as the client sessions may be challenging. Entrepreneurs looking for options to enhance their business will be successful. You may confidently launch a new concept, product, or idea today.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be productive in terms of wealth. However, things will improve as the day progresses. You can consider investing in land, property, stock, or any other source in the second half of the day. Some natives will provide financial assistance to needy relatives or friends. Be careful while lending a big amount, as you may have trouble getting it back in a pinch.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

You may develop ailments related to the kidneys, eyes, or ears. Those who have a history of cardiac issues need to be careful. Diabetic natives will need to be extremely careful about their diet. Some children will also have issues associated with their ears, eyes, or nose. Seniors may require consulting a doctor for back pain, and females will have skin-related allergies.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)