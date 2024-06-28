 Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, June 28, 2024 predicts office politics | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, June 28, 2024 predicts office politics

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 28, 2024 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for June 28, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Despite minor relationship issues, you’ll enjoy the day.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no power can stop you

Look for pleasant moments in the love affair and consider serious challenges to perform at the office. Your financial status is normal. Focus on health as well.

Despite minor relationship issues, you’ll enjoy the day. Keep the professional life engaged and productive. Have a proper financial plan. Health also requires special attention.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Your romantic life requires more communication. Some females will turn possessive in the love affair and this can lead to turbulence. Those who are traveling should connect with their lover over call and express their emotions. Be careful to not hurt the feelings of the lover and shower affection unconditionally. Single female Capricorns can expect to receive a proposal today. Females may get pregnant but the chances of miscarriage are also high.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

There can be tremors related to performance today. Office politics will impact your work and a senior will raise the finger on your potential. This may seriously hurt the morale but do not give up. Instead, prove the mettle. Those who are keen to switch jobs can update their profile on a job portal and good results will come in by evening. Entrepreneurs will feel less heat as success will be at their side.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status may see ups and downs. Despite wealth coming in, it is good to have control over the expenditure. You will see a festival or celebration coming at home and would also need to contribute generously. Be careful while spending a big amount on luxury shopping. You may also receive pending dues and also may be able to repay a bank loan today. Businessmen will see opportunities to expand the trade and will raise funds through partners. You can be serious about investments in stock, trade, and speculative business.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

You may also have issues associated with your chest, heart, and lungs today. Those with a history of liver ailment will need to visit a doctor in the second half of the day. Children will develop viral fever and oral health issues. Some seniors will complain about pain in their joints. Today, consume more green vegetables and fruits.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

