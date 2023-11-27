close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, November 27, 2023 predicts fun and adventure

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 27, 2023 12:57 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for Nov 27, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Minor money issues will exist today.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Today, no storm stops you

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, November 27, 2023. Those who are keen to strengthen the bonding can consider a night drive or a dinner.
A happy love relationship is what your daily horoscope predicts about you. Utilize the opportunities to grow in the job. Minor money issues will exist today.

The romantic relationship is packed with fun and adventure. Be careful about your performance at the workplace you will need to work hard in the second part. Minor financial issues will exist in the first part of the day and you also need to be careful about your health.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Today is good to express love as the response will be positive. Those who are keen to strengthen the bonding can consider a night drive or a dinner. Avoid arguments and always keep the lover in a good mood. Spend more time with the lover and appreciate all efforts in domestic life. Married Capricorn natives may go back to an old love affair which can seriously impact the marital life.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Be sincere at the workplace and this will help you get into the good book of management. Female managers will prove successful in handling the team. Update your communication skills as this will help you in both interviews and at negotiation tables. Business decisions must be made after detailed research and analysis. Some entrepreneurs will see success in handling legal issues. Students applying for foreign studies will have positive news.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues will be there in the first part of the day but things will change as the day progresses. Wealth will come in from different sources including freelance work. There will be no major expenditure today while a relative will ask for financial help which you cannot refuse. This is also a good time for investment and you can consider property and the share market as good options.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

In case you feel breath-related issues, do not wait to consult a doctor. Heart-related troubles may be there and those who are diabetic must be careful about the food. Avoid oily and greasy food and instead have more vegetables and fruits. Throat-related issues may stop children from attending school. Some people may also have a viral fever, cough issues, or breathing problems today.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Story Saved
Monday, November 27, 2023
