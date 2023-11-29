Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2023 advises to resolve these issues

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You do not wait for tides Have a great day in terms of love. Plenty of opportunities will come to prove the mettle at the office. Financial success will be there while health is also good. Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 29, 2023: Have a great day in terms of love.

Resolve the conflicts at the office to give the best at the workplace. Settle all issues in the love life and stay happy. Both finance and health will be at your side. Utilize this opportunity to make smart financial investments.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Your sincere attitude will bring fun and happiness in life. You will see a marriage proposal getting worked out today. Some long-distance relationships will have problems today. Some may even end up in break-ups. Spend more time with the partner as this will help settle a major share of complaints. Office romance can cause troubles today and married Capricorns must avoid this. Your parents will approve of the relationship while some married females will have turmoil in the marital life today.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Your efforts at the workplace will see results. New projects involving foreign clients will see new deadlines. Be vocal at team meetings and express the concerns of the team. You may be the voice of the team which will benefit in team assignments. Avoid all types of professional clashes as hampering professional growth is the last thing you want in life. You may also travel for job reasons today. Businessmen will be successful in signing new deals

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of money. This means you can buy home appliances and electronic devices today. Some Capricorn natives will renovate the house. Female natives will buy a scooter while students will need to pay the college fees. Buying a property or investing in mutual funds is a good investment option. The speculative business will work in your favor but you must make a proper study before making any major decision.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. Start the day with mild exercise. Yoga and meditation will do wonders today. Take plenty of water and also avoid junk food. Seniors must be careful about their health and should also consult a doctor whenever they feel uneasiness.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

