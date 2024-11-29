Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2024 predicts new responsibilities

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, the world is for you today Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2024: While your financial status will be good, you need to be careful about your health.

Talk openly in a relationship to settle the existing chaos. Your attitude will work out at the workplace. There can be health issues but financially you are good.

Be tolerant and patient in the relationship and consider the aspirations of the partner. Ensure you meet the deadlines and do not compromise on the quality at work. While your financial status will be good, you need to be careful about your health.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Many new relationships will also commence, especially in the second half of the day. Your attitude is most crucial today in the love affair. You must be cordial with the lover and must also avoid arguments even while having disagreements. Some love affairs will see the interference of a third person which can lead to turbulence. Talk with the lover regarding this. Married male Capricorns should be careful while making casual hookups today as the spouse will catch you red-handed.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Your management trusts your instincts. New responsibilities will knock on the door and your success is in utilizing them efficiently. Those who are keen to quit a job can put down the paper as interview calls will come in hours. Artists, painters, authors, musicians, and actors will see opportunities to display their talent. Bankers and accountants must be careful about the calculations. Businessmen would launch new ventures today. However, you must be careful while signing new deals.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Money may not be a big deal today as your financial condition would be good. Prosperity will help you make crucial financial decisions. This will include even buying a house or a vehicle. Some male natives will be happy to resolve a financial dispute within the family. Take the initiative to also deposit money in mutual funds and speculative business.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

You may develop headaches, pain in joints, or viral fever that may impact routine life. Some seniors will require a doctor’s help for better medical conditions. Children will complain about toothache while seniors may have sleep-related issues. There can be severe accidents and hence you need to be careful while driving or while taking part in adventure sports.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)