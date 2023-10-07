News / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, October 7, 2023 predicts new business deals

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, October 7, 2023 predicts new business deals

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 07, 2023 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for October 07, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. You are good when it comes to money today.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Smile at troubles as always

Today, you’ll see a bright love life, professional success, and good wealth & health. Go for safer investments & stay happy in love by fixing all troubles.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 7, 2023: Today, you’ll see a bright love life, professional success, and good wealth & health.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 7, 2023: Today, you’ll see a bright love life, professional success, and good wealth & health.

Your relationship will go stronger today which will also help in professional performance. Financially, you will be good and your health will be intact.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will see many surprises today. Some females whose parents were against the relationship will today show the go-ahead message. You may witness some cherishing moments where your partner will express love in a dramatic style. Some Capricorn natives will plan a romantic weekend and most of the past problems will be resolved. Singe natives will find love and this will bring both happiness and color to life. Married females can expect to get conceived today.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

The professional schedule will be highly packed and you need to confirm that all tasks are accomplished on time. Some Capricorns may have clashed with coworkers, which may lead to serious troubles. How big the problem may be, you should not lose your temper. Handle foreign clients with care and their feedback will be in your favor. Your suggestions will be accepted at meetings and the management will observe your commitment. Businessmen can confidently sign new business deals.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

You are good when it comes to money today. However, do not be generous while shopping or while providing financial support. Some fortunate Capricorns will inherit a family property. Those who are keen to spend on a vehicle can do it in the second part of the day. You may also be required to spend on a wedding a festival or a celebration within the family.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Those Capricorn natives who have a history of asthma must stay indoors as much as possible. There can be breathing and respiratory issues and even seniors must be careful about it. Do not take the office pressure to the home and spend more time with the family. Despite minor infections and allergies, your general health will be okay.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out