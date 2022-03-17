Capricorn Horoscope predictions for March 17: Time to flourish

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is a normal day and you may get chance to spend few days with family and friends. Married couples may sort out their issues and start living a normal life once again. Your efforts on professional front may be rewarded and make you feel that universe is in motion and rewarding you for your good deeds. Try to take mature decisions when it comes to your business.

Some may buy their own home and start decoration work. Some may spend day in future planning associated with finances. Kids may need in accomplishing something on the academic front, so be available for them.

What else is there to discover for the day? Read ahead

Capricorn Finance Today

This is a good day. You may finally become financially capable to live a luxurious life and provide a better future to your family. You may spend on an expensive fitness equipment.

Capricorn Family Today

Excellent time is predicted on the family front. Housewives may join dance or aerobics. Someone in your family may get married and new addition to the family may keep home aura cheerful.

Capricorn Career Today

This is a normal day on the work front. you may have more calls to make and some important business meetings to attend today. You need to complete your homework before meeting big clients or an influential personality.

Capricorn Health Today

This may be a busy day that may keep you tired and lethargic throughout the day. Try to take short naps or breaks to keep yourself going. You should switch to vegan diet in order to keep your body weight under control.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Things are going smooth on the love front and now it is all about thinking about the next step. Some may think about getting married and take relationship to the next level.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026