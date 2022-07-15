Capricorn Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for July 15,'22 states, quality time

Capricorn (Dec22- Jan 21) You’ll find that your hard work and dedication have started to pay off dividends. Be it friends or co-workers everyone around you has a newfound sense of appreciation for you. No matter what your profession is you will find some satisfaction in what you do. This is also a time of inner contemplation and you will reminisce through various incidents that happened in the recent past and reflect on your growth since then. You may find it hard to connect with those closest to you but this too is just a temporary setback that will soon pass. Trying to concentrate on the task at hand will help you make sense of things and gain clarity.

Capricorn Finance Today Your finances will remain steady and nothing unexpected is to happen. You can look for better investment opportunities and review the prospects therein. It would be better to avoid any additional expenditure in terms of investment, better options will present themselves soon enough if you remain patient.

Capricorn Family Today You will find a certain level of disconnect at home. Your family will find you unapproachable and for good measure try to avoid discussing anything serious. Your patience will also play a huge role in how you communicate with your family.

Capricorn Career Today You can expect great returns on the professional front. Your peers will appreciate a job well done and management could offer you newer opportunities and perhaps a change in position. Keep your eyes peeled for any new offers as well.

Capricorn Health Today You will be in good health today. You could feel a bit tired due to your workload, but a refreshing evening stroll will help get you reorganized. Staying active all day at home or at the workplace will help get you better organized.

Capricorn Love Life You could spend the evening engaged in some relaxing activity with your partner such as a walk across a park or just a peaceful discussion at some serene location. You will find communicating quite easy today and will feel free to share anything you like.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON