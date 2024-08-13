Career Horoscope Today for August 13, 2024: Astro tips for new venture

Aries: Today, you might feel slightly disappointed about what is happening at your workplace. The heavy feeling that accompanies handling hidden obstacles is normal, so do not be discouraged. Also, know your enemies who always look forward to pulling you down and ensure you do not give them a chance. Remember, this is when you need to draw on the inside and focus more on that. Fight all the laziness by getting back the spirit. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.

Taurus: Keep moving forward in your work with your new attitude, leading to happiness and acknowledgement. Hard work and the energy this new perspective brings to any organisation will not be taken for granted. Consistency and focus will make you happy with the quality of your work and leave your superiors with a good impression of you as a valuable asset. Just continue the pace by being competent and honest.

Gemini: Today’s forecast is positive for you, indicating an enjoyable and thrilling moment at the workplace. Now, you may be able to switch to another company or start your own business where you can utilise some of your skills. This could be an opportune time to consider setting up a new business venture. Believe that you are ready to take confident steps towards this new venture. The Universe backs up your goals and helps you to get to that ultimate job gratification.

Cancer: You prefer working on organised and analytical assignments, and as a hardworking sign, you may experience stress regarding work responsibilities. However, it is crucial not to overdo oneself. Spend time managing your priorities, and try to see what tasks need your immediate attention and which you can pass on to other employees. Avoid hostile colleagues who drain your strength, but incorporate structure and routine to complete tasks effectively.

Leo: This is the right time to make agreements since the cosmos is favourable. It is recommended to enter into new contracts, make new investments, open new accounts, or even apply for loans. Innovative minds may find desirable openings of their interest. However, tread thoughtfully but optimistically. Maintain ethics. It is also important to trust your gut as well as your mind. Trust in your capacity to perform successfully.

Virgo: Today, you may experience some rivalry with your fellow workers. Do not allow them to discourage you by making unconstructive remarks. They may have behaviour problems because of their issues, not yours. Do not waste your time gossiping; keep working on the positive things you are doing at the workplace. It’s one of those days when it is wise to avoid distractions and focus on productivity, getting through key work projects.

Libra: Today, when it comes to work, try to be as open-minded as possible. Do not assume you know someone’s motivations or be overly opinionated about the subject. Instead of fearing and avoiding these moments, seek out situations to gain a deeper understanding and feel more connected. Use logic instead of passion to solve an issue. This will help you grasp the intricacies of the problem.

Scorpio: Even if your talents and skills could be brighter than others, do not flaunt them deliberately to outcompete your colleagues consciously. Teamwork cannot be built on competitiveness, which invariably leads to a conflict of interest between the teams. Do not go the extra mile in a bid to prove your worth. It is not about garnering praise but staying grounded, calm, and persevering amid turbulent interpersonal waters at the workplace.

Sagittarius: A certain nervousness or tension runs through you today. You have an intense need to escape the daily grind and build a dynamic professional career that is innovative in some way. Now, give your imagination free rein and come up with ideas. It is also a period when your career may branch out innovatively if you find your heart’s desire. Identify the visionary project you have always dreamt of doing.

Capricorn: Regardless of how uncomfortable it may be to discuss money with others, having open and rational conversations about financial requirements can open the door to better understanding and improved professional ties. These discussions should be treated tactfully but assertively. Cooperatively, you become empowered to challenge your worth, recognizing the significance of personal boundaries.

Aquarius: Do not waver today when making career choices. Your work life is in a process of constant evolution, but ambiguity can hinder you. One must be clear about what he/she wants to achieve and where they want to be in the next few years regarding career growth to ensure that the opportunities align with one’s vision and direction. It is important to believe in yourself and in the talents and skills that you possess.

Pisces: Today, there are some rather awkward situations at the workplace where one has to learn how much of one's opinions and emotions to share with others. It will be hard for you to bite your tongue, not judge, and become objective enough to entertain views you may disagree with. As much as possible, do not dwell on minor aspects; instead, try to look at a broader perspective. Stay centered on one’s integrity.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

