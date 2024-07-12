Career Horoscope Today for July 12, 2024: Professional growth for these zodiacs

Aries: How you handle feedback is the key to success today. Receiving criticism is never easy, but learning to accept it positively can be a great asset. Whether you are actively job hunting or are happily settled in your current job, look at feedback as a positive opportunity rather than an adverse event. Discuss with the relevant stakeholders to be in a position to know what is expected of you and then work towards that. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.(Unplash)

Taurus: Today, you will make essential decisions that will determine your company's future. Consult with other people that you trust or whom you consider to be wise in the matter to get different opinions. There could be financial constraints; therefore, some strategies should be applied to spending. Emphasise meeting new people and searching for new opportunities to help you achieve your goals.

Gemini: Today, be sure to show the professional side of you, but do so with genuine enthusiasm. It is good to be enthusiastic, but do not overdo it, as it may be perceived as rude. Do not joke too much during interviews or when meeting new people; the employer will see that you are interested and committed to the position. Being able to relate to people genuinely will be valued by your superiors.

Cancer: Your attention to detail and organisational abilities will be valuable today. If you are looking for a job or already have one, prepare for the tests that demand your thoughtful approach. Some challenging assignments require specific skills to solve, and one of these skills is critical thinking. Remember that your ability to analyse and solve problems in a somewhat logical approach will be crucial.

Leo: Today is the perfect day to come out of your shell and show everyone how resourceful you are. The readiness to take risks and implement new ideas in meetings or discussions may be practical today. Make notes and be prepared to lead discussions and brainstorming sessions regarding new projects. If you are seeking a new job, it is advisable to contact your industry peers and research the positions available.

Virgo: Creativity in the workforce will be on the rise today, and this is a good sign for those involved in designing. Consult with other employees to tap into creativity that could enhance projects and activities. Working after business hours will provide time to interact with team members, enhancing professional relationships. Welcome this day with joy because the energy will be on your side.

Libra: It’s a day to switch to a more practical or business-like mode to deal with work-related issues. This will also give you respect and admiration from colleagues and supervisors due to your graceful handling of stress. This is the time to suggest new ideas or accept a task, demonstrating perseverance. Do not let your guard down and remain formal because you might get an opportunity to be noticed later in the day.

Scorpio: Today is an excellent time to collaborate at the workplace. Make sure you are proactive when it comes to sharing your ideas with other members of the team. Also, one should not be too bossy and push for one’s ideas, yet at the same time, acknowledge the ideas of others. Your superiors and peers will appreciate this, which will help you establish a positive image in the company.

Sagittarius: Financial issues require your attention. It is now time that you start to rethink your approach to saving money. Search for better ways to handle your money, and if you can’t handle this on your own, then it is advisable to seek the services of a financial advisor. A practical and well-planned savings strategy will provide stability and a sense of security in the future. At work, remain on course and make the best of every chance.

Capricorn: It is a day full of learning opportunities and can be a time of growth. Don’t disregard new skills and knowledge you come across in your journey, as they may help you pursue your desired career. Be positive and do not sit and wait for something to occur; it is a message to take action that will make a difference and turn the scale in your favour. Networking might lead to job openings.

Aquarius: Today, you are likely to be innovative and can expect to develop some fresh ideas. It is also the time to present your creative ideas to other co-workers or managers since they are most likely to accept them. Your effort and dedication to your work might be valued, and you might get recognition. Demonstrate your worth and be more engaged in ongoing projects or group exercises.

Pisces: Today, a recent wave of relaxation might make it rather difficult to return to working mode immediately. Whether you are on the hunt for new opportunities or already working, moving from idle time to being productive might seem like a slow start. This is the right time to reflect on your goals and strategies and make any necessary adjustments. For job seekers, this is the best time to update their resumes and reconnect with the right people.

