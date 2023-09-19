Career Horoscope Today for Sept 20, 2023: Predicts salary hikes and bright opportunities for these signs

Aries: You can think about changing careers to start afresh. Broaden your network of contacts. You may even have enough resources to boost your productivity and succeed if you work hard enough. Distractions might come and go, but focusing on work is essential as of now. Recognise your colleagues' efforts and express gratitude for them. Motivating them will maximise their potential and bring favourable outcomes for the company you are working for. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.(Unplash)

Taurus: Those who recently joined a new job are in for some developments today. Their hard work has started to pay off. Keep putting in efforts for long-term benefits. People experiencing rejections while seeking a job shouldn't worry, as things will eventually fall into place. Figure out your interests and long-term goals when searching for future job prospects. Some self-introspection is required to make things fall into place.

Gemini: Numerous job opportunities await you, which might work in your favour. To succeed financially, you'll have to devote yourself towards work. Your tendency to be lazy can put things off and may cause delays. This can give a wrong impression on your boss, so don't let procrastination affect your work. Your colleagues will help you in completing your projects, keeping you on the safe side.

Cancer: Today is an exciting day for you, as you can expect interaction with international clients and partnerships today. You might look for employment opportunities overseas to advance your career. Newly joined candidates should take precautions since their work may be a little hectic right now. Taking stress is not the solution, as getting used to the new work atmosphere takes time. You must maintain your commitment to professional development.

Leo: Your mental block will affect your creativity and abilities, and things won't work out well. It's best to hold off on starting any new initiatives for now. Avoid starting new businesses as well since you can quickly lose money. For experienced professionals, your boss will be impressed by your dedication towards work and will provide you with additional incentives. You might be in for a promotion as well!

Virgo: There might be minor setbacks in your career, but you'll handle them effortlessly. These setbacks shouldn't shake your confidence; they are part and parcel of life. Refrain from doubting yourself or feeling underconfident if you didn't get the job you wanted. Hasty decisions might land you in a job you won't like. Take advice from your parents; they will help you choose the right path.

Libra: Arguing with your superiors over petty issues will land you in trouble. Consider their opinions, even if they do not align with your ideas. Discuss this with your boss if this irks you a lot. Organise your work as soon as possible, as chaos can create confusion, messing up your efforts. Make memories with your colleagues as you might have to find a new job where you are shifting.

Scorpio: You should exercise caution amongst your colleagues since they can try to hurt you or drag you into a conflict, which might lead to unpleasant and taxing situations in your working life. Stick to what you're doing at work, and don't make any significant changes, as this can disturb your working process. Job searching can become strenuous, but nothing comes easy, so keep searching for new opportunities.

Sagittarius: Being outspoken might harm your relationships with your coworkers and can damage your opportunities. Making amends could save your relationships with your colleagues. Avoid taking any actions at work that might put you on the wrong pedestal. Keep your emotions under control and think logically before taking any major decision. Motivation is necessary for those who are experiencing burnout at work.

Capricorn: Instead of holding your feelings within, talk to your work buddy if you have any problem with them. You could work things out with them, so don't hold any grudges. You should anticipate a promotion or pay increase very soon. Some people can be jealous of your achievement. Ignore them and keep working hard for your future. Switching jobs might be on the charts for some today.

Aquarius: Releasing your pent-up frustration on your family due to work-related issues can cause much trouble. This can increase your daily difficulties, so direct your anger into completing your pending work. You might not have time to relax if your work keeps piling up. You will encounter many things at work that might be useful to you in the future. Notice these carefully and keep them in your mind.

Pisces: Job looking might be tiresome as you have not found your breakthrough yet. Taking stress about not getting a job will affect your overall well-being. A little patience is required in this phase. Your fresh perspectives towards work will be loved by the clients a lot. This will help you in bagging a project which will require team efforts. Be prepared to lead this initiative and exhibit your leadership skills.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779