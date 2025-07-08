Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Aquarius Horoscope Today for July 8, 2025: You may require funds to meet a legal expense

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 04:10 AM IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: The second of the day is auspicious to take up new tasks, including a new project.

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be sensible and not always sensitive

Ensure you spare time for the love affair. Your commitment at work will bring positive results. Both wealth & health will bring positive changes in life.

Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Today, you will see pleasant moments in the love affair to enjoy. Take up crucial tasks at the workplace that will lead to career growth. Ensure your monetary status is intact. Health is also good today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will be productive but it is also crucial to be a patient listener today. Minor ruckus will come up in the form of egos. There is much difference between being sensitive and being possessive. Draw a line in the love life and let the partner know your feelings. Married females can seriously consider expanding the family. You may also see third-party interference in the love affair which can complicate things. Ensure you take the steps to prevent this.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Minor difficulties may come up and you should be attentive. Your primary focus should be on the job and keep aside office politics. IT, healthcare, aviation, banking, electronics, architecture, and advertising professionals will see opportunities abroad The second of the day is auspicious to take up new tasks including a new project. Traders dealing with textiles fashion accessories, automobiles, and computer accessories will have good returns. Students applying to foreign universities can expect positive news.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Financial success will help you make smart decisions today. You may go ahead with the plan to invest in real estate. Be ready to contribute to a function at the office or college. You may also require funds to meet a legal expense. Traders and businessmen will also receive funds from different sources as assistance. Those who are waiting for a home loan to be approved will have good news today.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Today is good to start exercising and you may also join a gym. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial. Avoid cold items at night as your throat may get infected. Female natives may also develop migraine or severe headaches in the second half of the day. Children participating in a camp need to be careful about accidents. Athletes may also develop minor injuries on the field.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Horoscope Today for July 8, 2025: You may require funds to meet a legal expense
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On