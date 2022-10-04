Dussehra 2022: New opportunities you can look forward to as per your zodiac sign

The festival of Dussehra is celebrated with much fanfare in India as it symbolises the triumph of good over evil. It also marks the culmination of the blissful festival of navratras. On the day of Dusshera on October 5, 2022, the planets in the zodiac are aligned in an auspicious way with numerous yogas being formed symbolising new beginnings for all of us. Let us explore what all new opportunities can be expected this Dussehra based on your zodiac sign.

Aries: Now is as good a moment as any to launch that business you've always dreamed of. If you go out of your shell and hone your networking skills, the world will open up with possibilities for you to explore. Don't be afraid to take chances; now is the time to team up with folks who share your values. Lay out a path forward in your career and don't look back. The past is the past.

Taurus: On this Dussehra, you may receive some welcome news if you've been unhappy with your professional choices and have struggled to identify your actual purpose. Some kind of illumination will occur, and it will show you the path to following your true calling. If you find a new field to be interesting, don't let that fact stop you from making the switch. It's fine to begin at the bottom since you won't have to travel that far to reach the top.

Gemini: You've gone full circle in your life, and it's time to start reaping the rewards of your efforts. There is no better moment than now to throw caution to the wind and give all you have to the career of your dreams or the business idea that just hasn't taken off. Now that the worst part is behind, the future seems promising. Grasp the good that is happening.

Cancer: There are a lot of upcoming shifts that will help you grow and develop. Maintain a level head through the ups and downs of life by being open to new experiences and knowledge. Even if you have to endure a bumpy voyage to get where you're going, it will be well worth it in the end. Try to see the lessons in a new light. You will unquestionably get a fresh perspective.

Leo: Do not be startled if people's perceptions of you shift from what you are accustomed to. Reputations take years to create, but you have a fresh start to make amends among your group of friends. Your home life and personal relationships are also begging for a fresh start, so don't second-guess yourself if you feel the want to make some major improvements.

Virgo: Given the perfectionist that you are, it will be worthwhile to channelise your energy into your physical domain. This is the time for you to become a health-freak and pushing your body to its limits so that it can become strong and healthy. If you feel you need to, try including different types of food into your diet. Adapt your working methods to better suit your body.

Libra: There's a romantic vibe in the air, and it'll add a dash of panache to your character. Put your renewed vigour into enhancing your connections with others around you. Don't be afraid to admit fault and let others see you as you truly are. You might even return to your student days and use this opportunity to study something new. It could be any hobby that had always enthralled you in the past.

Scorpio: If pursuing your interests is something you've been considering, just do it. Go ahead and get a new vehicle if you really want one. Right now is a great time to save up money so you may do things like renovate your home or invest in some property. Find the finest bargain you can and take advantage of it. Prioritize your own happiness; only then will it filter into your interactions with others.

Sagittarius: Take some risks and make some tough choices. It may include you or your kids. Refuse to be crushed by the weight of other people's expectations and instead forge your own path. There will be many opportunities to see the world, so get out there and learn about different cultures and ways of living. It can be trying out a new activity or getting to know new people. Take the time to jot down your thoughts on a regular basis.

Capricorn: If you have been taking your loved ones for granted, now is the moment to start making amends. Your family members have always been there for you, but now they may need you to be their rock. You need to pitch in more around the house and shoulder some of the mental and physical burdens of your family members. You need to keep your cool and keep plugging along.

Aquarius: Your outlook and appearance will undergo a refreshing transformation. You may find that you develop new preferences and routines, and that your view of yourself shifts. If you've been struggling with self-doubt, you should feel a surge of confidence and fearlessness right about now. Have faith in your judgement and stand by your choices. You know what is best for you.

Pisces: You need to travel to places distant from where you are now to find the success you seek. Maintain the ability to uproot and relocate anywhere in the globe. This will not only broaden your horizons educationally, but it will also open doors to possibilities you hadn't even considered before. The secret is in your ability to think beyond the box. Don't become stuck in the mud of unexpected shifts, and bid farewell to your safety net.

