Each sun sign has its own colour, defining its personality: Check what's yours

Colours play an important role in our lives. In Astrology, a lot of importance is placed on colours. Every colour is known to emit a wavelength which improves our life when it aligns with our zodiac sign. Confidence, serenity, and the ability to realise our full potential can all be aided by colour compatibility. Let's explore which colour best reflects our zodiac sign's most significant characteristics.

Aries: Being a fire sign and related with the planet Mars, their predominant colour is red. Most red objects have a brilliant, blazing hue that represents the power and vitality of persons born under this sign. Love and aggression have long been connected to the colour red. The colour red can represent both strength and a spirit of zeal.

Taurus: Venus, the planet of love and femininity, rules this sign. It's common to relate pink with female love, as well as with a childish wonder, innocence, and early feelings for a new relationship. However, the colour pink does not have to be totally frivolous. Passivity might also be associated with it. As a powerful emblem of youth and naive expression, it can be difficult for others to take it seriously.

Gemini: Due to Gemini's airy and dual character and its connection to the planet Mercury, Light yellow is an auspicious colour that can bring them luck and success. The colour yellow evokes an exhilarating sense of discovery and progress. Because of this, it's a fantastic fit for the ever-evolving mindset of a typical Gemini.

Cancer: Silver is the zodiac colour for the sign of the Cancer, which is ruled by the Moon. Wealth and prosperity are commonly equated with the use of silver. If you're drawn to silver, you're on a quest for enlightenment, meaning, and a desire to rise above your circumstances. As a neutral shade, silver is a great way to add a dose of power to your outfit without looking overpowering.

Leo: In this sign, the sun is both ruler and influencer. Associated with golden hues, the heart and upper back are under the auspices of this astrological sign. Riches associated with power, prestige, strength, and influence are represented by the colour gold. Compassion, kindness and a never-ending hope are all embodied by the colour.

Virgo: As a symbol of the earth and of mother nature, the colour green is often associated with them. Generosity, abundance, good fortune, and rebirth are all associated with this colour. Comfort and safety can be achieved by using green as an accent colour. It can help us relax and de-stress. This represents a firm grasp on the realities of everyday life.

Libra: The airy and sprightly planet Venus rules this airy and agile zodiac sign. Light blue is thought to be a lucky colour for Libras. The colour blue is associated with tranquilly, trustworthiness, and a sense of calm. When it comes to zodiac sign compatibility, it's hard to go wrong with a colour like this one. It's a good way to bring some order back to an otherwise chaotic atmosphere.

Scorpio: Mars is the planet that rules Scorpio. Black is a colour that works well for this sign. It is a refined, beautiful colour that enhances any occasion and lends an air of enigmatic luxury. Any momentary negative remarks ought to be more than outweighed by its enduring style and effortless renown.

Sagittarius: Purple is the best colour for this fiery sign of Sagittarius, whose ruling planet is Jupiter. Purple is a colour associated with royalty, as well as knowledge and mystery. The colour purple is linked to vision, wisdom and spirituality. It has a genuinely magical quality that breathes life into everyday interactions and captures the imagination.

Capricorn: It is a moveable sign and Saturn is its ruling planet. The lucky colour for this sign is dark brown. Brown has a long history of representing power, knowledge, and the capacity to stand the test of time. It represents wisdom and a keen, astute intelligence. As an earth element, Capricorn represents the potential for development and fresh life, which is shown in this symbol.

Aquarius: Saturn is the ruler of this breezy sign. Light blue is considered to be an auspicious colour for Aquarians. People born under this sign tend to gravitate toward energising, stimulating tones of blue, which may be because this sign is frequently linked to the body's nerve impulses. Colours like this stand for life, change, and the possibility of development and progress.

Pisces: It is a dual natured, water sign with the lucky colour of sea green, and Jupiter rules it. It reminds one of the endless energy and ever-changing wave energy. A sense of life and enthusiasm is added by the strong overtones of green. This shade of green represents Pisces because of its mellower and more calming undertones.

