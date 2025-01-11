First full moon of 2025 or the wolf moon will bring a cosmic shift to zodiac signs. Find how

The Wolf Moon is the first full moon of the year, and it takes place on January 13, 2025, at 5:27 p.m. ET, according to NASA. This full moon in Cancer is a time to reflect on the past six months and let go of what no longer serves you. It’s also a chance to reset and embrace the new year with fresh energy. Full moon in Cancer or wolf moon 2025 horoscope for each zodiac sign

Why January's full moon is called Wolf Moon?

The Old Farmer's Almanac started sharing full moon names back in the 1930s. They explained that January’s full moon is called the Wolf Moon because this was the time of year when people would often hear wolves howling more than usual.

Full moon in Cancer 2025 horoscope for each zodiac sign

The full moon January shines on your home and family life. Over the past six months, you might have gone through major changes in your personal life—like adding new family members, cutting ties, or rethinking what "family" means to you. It’s time to reflect on how far you’ve come and appreciate your growth.

Clarity is coming, especially in your communication and connections. If you’ve had lingering questions about a friendship or project, this full moon may bring the answers. Roadblocks in writing or communication might finally clear up. Stay open to unexpected revelations.

This full moon focuses on your money and values, Gemini. Your emotions may have been tied to your financial ups and downs over the past six months. If this has felt unsustainable, now’s the time to reflect and create a healthier relationship with money.

It’s all about you. This full moon highlights your identity and personal growth. Over the past six months, you may have explored new styles or worked on self-love. Celebrate how far you’ve come in embracing who you truly are.

The full moon lights up your inner world. You might have faced emotional challenges six months ago, but now, you’ve likely learned better ways to handle your feelings. Embrace the strength that comes from understanding your emotions.

It’s all about friendships and community. Over the past six months, some connections may have deepened while others faded away. Appreciate the people who’ve stood by you, and nurture those meaningful relationships.

The full moon in Cancer lights up your tenth house of success and legacy, bringing your achievements into focus. The past six months may have been a rollercoaster of emotions, pushing you to either work harder or take a step back. If you’ve been nurturing your career goals, you’ve likely made great strides. This lunar phase might have inspired you to dream bigger and aim higher. Be proud of everything you’ve accomplished and don’t be afraid to celebrate your success now.

The full moon in Cancer highlights your ninth house of exploration, showing how far you’ve come. Over the past six months, you may have stepped out of your comfort zone—whether by trying a new activity, taking a solo trip, or learning something new. Each experience has built your confidence and shaped your spiritual journey. Reflect on these milestones and keep your adventurous spirit alive as this lunar cycle ends.

The full moon in Cancer shines on your eighth house of transformation, bringing your emotions to the surface. Over the past six months, you may have faced deep fears and uncovered hidden truths about yourself. Though it wasn’t easy, you’ve gained strength and resilience. Take time to appreciate how far you’ve come and how your self-reflection has made you stronger.

January full moon in Cancer focuses on your seventh house of partnership, encouraging you to embrace connection. You might have learned to express your feelings more openly over the past six months—perhaps sharing a tender moment with someone close. This lunar phase has helped you become more comfortable with vulnerability, leaving you better equipped to nurture your relationships.

The full moon in Cancer highlights your sixth house of daily routines, reminding you how to adapt to change. Over the past six months, you’ve learned to roll with last-minute plans and unexpected twists, finding joy in the little things. This has taught you how to make the best of every situation, turning challenges into opportunities.

The full moon in Cancer energizes your fifth house of fun, creativity, and self-expression. Six months ago, you may have promised yourself to live life more fully. Since then, you’ve explored hobbies, enjoyed romance, and let your mood guide your creative outlets. Whether through art, love, or fun, this lunar cycle has been about finding happiness. Now, you can look back and feel fulfilled by how much you’ve grown.