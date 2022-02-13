Gemini Daily Horoscope for Feb 13: Enjoy your partner’s company

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis are represented by the celestial twins and are known for juggling several intellectual pursuits, hobbies, passions, and friend groups. Geminis are governed by the planet Mercury and are known for expressing their emotions and concerns externally. Today might just be one of those days when almost everything runs smoothly. Therefore, you mustn’t lose track of what is important and be grateful towards people that contributed to your happiness.

Gemini Finance Today

Today you’ll have a moderate day with your finances. But you should still be thankful that it is not the other way around. The overall trajectory of your finances seems promising in the future. Don't lose hope, and don't lose focus.

Gemini Family Today

It is expected that today you’ll have a moderate day with your family members. While the day will be devoid of any bickering or fighting, the health of a loved one might cause some concern. Hence you should take care of your loved ones and focus on their health.

Gemini Career Today

You will experience a very good day filled with new opportunities on the professional front. Your perspective and insights will be appreciated and might even open doors for better career opportunities in the future. But for now, it is important that you stay focused on your professional goals and don’t lose your determination.

Gemini Health Today

On the health front, you’ll do well. But it is time that you pay full attention to building your physical health even further. It is also important that you put more focus on your mental health and try to resolve issues that are causing you undue mental stress and anguish.

Gemini Love Life Today

It is predicted that you’ll have a good day with your partner. It is expected that you will enjoy each other’s company and try to develop similar hobbies.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

