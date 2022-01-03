Gemini Daily Horoscope for Jan 03: Try to be more optimistic

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Go ahead and chase your dreams because luck is with you. Try and make it a productive day. Today, you will be able to execute your ideas with great authority and precision leading to growth in both your expert and personal life. Very conveniently, today’s star placements indicate pretty sociable day. You would be in the best position to entertain friends and folks. Don’t be surprised if others turn to you for guidance and support. All your travel plans are likely to be fruitful and enjoyable. Whatever you wish to do today will be achieved. Enjoy your time out today and you may meet new, interesting people. Perform due diligence before making any major investments in real estate deal. Take legal opinion in property matters to strike a profitable bargain.

Gemini Finance Today

Your ability to make informed decisions and making sure all actions are guided by common sense will enable you to make the best use of your money. There would be shortage of funds and your wise planning may help you to meet all the expenses easily.

Gemini Family Today

Being open with the people you hold close may allow you to resolve all misunderstandings that have cropped up recently. Stay attainable to attend to people who matter you to. Try to be more optimistic and see how the camaraderie increases in relationships.

Gemini Career Today

Professionally, you are likely to earn from multiple sources, which may help you increase your status. You will be able to make new connections which may be of great help to you in the long run.

Gemini Health Today

It is time to shake off that lethargy and get back to your fitness routine. Results may be slow to show, but show they surely will with time. Be very watchful of your poor eating habits today else you may suffer from some major digestive ailments.

Gemini Love Life Today

If you are married, then this period might make you overcritical in relationships leading to arguments with your spouse. So watch your words. If you are experiencing some difficulty adjusting with your partner, things should start getting better towards the end of the day, so be patient

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026