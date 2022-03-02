Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Daily Horoscope for March 02: Unfold what is in store for you
Gemini Daily Horoscope for March 02: Unfold what is in store for you

  Dear Gemini, it is also crucial for you to find a balance between your work and personal life. A new business deal or career prospect is most likely to knock on your door today. Career is going to bring some good and exciting ventures to explore.
It is going to be a wonderful day for you to explore new exciting opportunities that will come your way, especially in the career and finance domain.
Published on Mar 02, 2022 12:01 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21- Jun 21)

Dear Gemini, you possess the intellect and wittiness of a brainy person and people admire you for your quick grasping skills. You are a true observer and at the same time learn everything too quickly. It is going to be a wonderful day for you to explore new exciting opportunities that will come your way, especially in the career and finance domain. You may have the wish to take a break and go on a trip with your loved ones. It is also crucial for you to find a balance between your work and personal life. All in all, as per your planets position and stars reading, you are going to enjoy this day. Let us unfold what is in store for you in other aspects of your horoscope.

Gemini Finance Today

A new business deal or career prospect is most likely to knock on your door today. Make use of your analytical skills and you shall make good decisions that will yield great profits in the future.

Gemini Family Today

Today it might happen that you run out of time because of your heavy work schedule and because of this will not be able to spend it with your family. This may lead to some frustration.

Gemini Career Today

Career is going to bring some good and exciting ventures to explore. New career streams may open up for the ones looking for a job change. Students will also be excited to learn something new and skilful today.

Gemini Health Today

As per your stars reading and prediction, you shall start your day with some sheer positivity and happiness. Your energy levels are just right on point and you may feel all charged up throughout the day.

Gemini Love Life Today

It is time to speak, express and pour your heart out with your true feelings to your partner or spouse. You are going to get the extra pampering and love from your lover and can think of starting a new phase in life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Cream

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

