Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 28: Keep anger under check!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

The twins of the zodiac are chirpy, smart, communicative and adaptable. Your curious mindset and carefree attitude may land you in trouble in your professional field. You are quick to learn new skills and do multitasking with ease, which eventually make you a great leader. Do not be too restless; carry all your duties responsibly so that nothing can stop you from reaching your goals. You need to guard your temper at your workplace and disregard minor irritations. Otherwise, you may end up even leaving your job though you love doing it. Gemini natives get pretty chances of travelling. Be it business trip or family tour, you will get enough reason for moving out there. There will be expenses regarding travel.

Gemini Finance Today

You may create good wealth and assets. A need may generate to review old investment. Short term gain may create difficulties. There may be an increase in some unnecessary expenses, which probably cross your budgetary limit.

Gemini Family Today

There could be some funny stories being told about things that happened to your parents or siblings. Or you could find yourself being the centre of attention as your folks share stories of when you did embarrassing things as a baby.

Gemini Career Today

You love your job and you are good at it too. However, the planetary alignments may cause temporary disturbances in your workplace today. Take care not to take any impulsive decision based on these transient feelings.

Gemini Health Today

Injuries are a strong possibility today. You have to be extra cautious to avoid falls and accidents. A visit to the doctor is indicated. Do not ignore health matters today. Otherwise, they can assume serious proportion.

Gemini Love Life Today

You are going to feel an insurmountable urge of thirst for your partner. The desire might drive you a little crazy. Your passionate energy towards your partner is going to be overwhelmingly high.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

