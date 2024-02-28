 Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024 predicts new investments | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024 predicts new investments

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024 predicts new investments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 28, 2024 12:02 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for February 28, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. You may see bright moments in love today.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Overcome frictions in life with a smile

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024. Your partner will take care of your requirements and you both will share more time.
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024. Your partner will take care of your requirements and you both will share more time.

You may see bright moments in love today. The professional life will be productive. Financially you are good and this is complemented by good health.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Settle the love-related issues on a positive note. All professional targets will be met and financially you will be stronger to take crucial investments. You are also good in terms of health.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Love is all around you. Shower affection on the partner and support in every personal and professional endeavor. Be sensitive towards the feelings of your partner. Your partner will take care of your requirements and you both will share more time. Today is also good to discuss the marriage with parents. Sine Gemini natives will fall in love today while traveling or at a family function.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Professional requirements may make you travel today. Job seekers have higher chances of obtaining an offer letter. Be cool even while handling crucial tasks at the office and this will also help you maintain a good rapport with coworkers. You may get opportunities to display your skill to think out of the box. Bring out innovative ideas. Students planning to move abroad for higher studies will receive good news. Entrepreneurs handling manufacturing and construction business will be happy about returns.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

No major financial crisis will hurt you. And you will also see wealth flowing into the coffers. Handle the finances smartly and go for long-term investments. You may also take the help of an expert to try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. Some Gemini natives will be able to repay the bank loan. You may also provide financial assistance to a needy friend or a sibling in the second half of the day.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with exercise. You may walk for 20 minutes or run in a nearby park. Stay away from junk food and aerated drinks. Instead, go for a healthy diet. Gemini natives with heart-related issues will develop complications and will also require medical attention today. Staying in the company of people with a positive attitude will help you overcome laziness.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On