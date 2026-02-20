Gemini Horoscope Today for February 20, 2026: You may resolve all the existing issues in the relationship

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Nothing matches your confidence
Your love affair will be intact today, and ensure you take up new challenges at work to prove your mettle. Handle wealth diligently and take care of your health.
Be cool in love and display professional potential at the workplace. Go for smart money decisions today. Health is positive today.
Gemini Love Horoscope Today
Your love affair will see some pleasant moments today. You will resolve all the existing issues in the relationship. Be ready to even accept proposals. Some females who are on the verge of a break-up will see positive outcomes. It is good to discuss the love affair with the parents today. Those who plan a vacation together may pick a hill station or a beachside. Married females may conceive today. You should also be careful not to indulge in extramarital affairs today.
Gemini Career Horoscope Today
Continue your commitment at the office. Take up new roles that let you prove your professional mettle. Utilize your negotiation skills while dealing with new clients, and also be ready to even visit them despite the tight schedule. Bankers and accountants must be careful about the final figures, as minor errors may happen. Some businessmen will face minor licensing-related problems, but they will be resolved before the day ends. Students attending examinations must be more prepared for challenging questions.
Gemini Money Horoscope Today
Money may not be a big deal today, as your financial condition would be good. Prosperity will help you make crucial financial decisions. Avoid monetary discussions within the family, and some females will be successful in buying a new house today. You may also financially help a sibling or a friend today. Some businessmen will also settle tax-related issues today.
Gemini Health Horoscope Today
Pregnant females need to be careful while driving, and seniors should avoid adventure activities today. Avoid mental stress at both home and office. Children need to be careful, as minor bruises may happen while playing. If you’ve got surgery lined up for today, you can go ahead with the schedule. You should also follow all traffic rules while driving today.
